Spain pushes to end EU-Israel association agreement.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged the EU to end its association agreement with Israel, saying governments that violate international law “cannot be partners.” Spain plans to formally raise the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, escalating its criticism of Israel’s actions. The EU-Israel association agreement governs political ties and trade relations, and suspending it would require broad support from member states, making the move politically complex. #eu #spain #israel #politics #internationalrelations