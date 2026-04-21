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Spain pushes to end EU-Israel association agreement.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged the EU to end its association agreement with Israel, saying governments that violate international law “cannot be partners.” Spain plans to formally raise the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, escalating its criticism of Israel’s actions. The EU-Israel association agreement governs political ties and trade relations, and suspending it would require broad support from member states, making the move politically complex. #eu #spain #israel #politics #internationalrelations
Published on
21
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Italy's PM Meloni stands with Pope Leo in clash with Trump.
Italy's PM Meloni stands with Pope Leo in clash with Trump.
À suivre
Italy's PM Meloni stands with Pope Leo in clash with Trump.
Italy's PM Meloni stands with Pope Leo in clash with Trump.
International
European news

Spain pushes to end EU-Israel association agreement.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged the EU to end its association agreement with Israel, saying governments that violate international law “cannot be partners.” Spain plans to formally raise the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, escalating its criticism of Israel’s actions. The EU-Israel association agreement governs political ties and trade relations, and suspending it would require broad support from member states, making the move politically complex. #eu #spain #israel #politics #internationalrelations
Publié le
21
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Italy's PM Meloni stands with Pope Leo in clash with Trump.
Italy's PM Meloni stands with Pope Leo in clash with Trump.
À suivre
Italy's PM Meloni stands with Pope Leo in clash with Trump.
Italy's PM Meloni stands with Pope Leo in clash with Trump.

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