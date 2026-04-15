Italy's PM Meloni stands with Pope Leo in clash with Trump.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni voiced support for Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday after the pontiff faced criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had called Leo “terrible” in a social media post Sunday, later sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure, prompting backlash among some Christians. “I express my solidarity with Pope Leo,” Meloni said, adding she would not feel at ease in a society where religious leaders follow political direction. #popeleo #meloni #italy #geopolitics