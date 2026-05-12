Spanish carnival group dresses as Stephen Hawking in ALS awareness performance

A Spanish carnival group dressed as Stephen Hawking for a performance aimed at raising awareness about ALS, the disease the late physicist lived with for decades. The troupe, called “A Chirigota in Theory,” performed at the Official Carnival Groups Competition in Cádiz, Spain, one of the country’s best-known carnival events. Videos show 12 men wearing Hawking-style wigs and outfits while using electric wheelchairs, mimicking the scientist’s gestures and robotic voice, and singing in unison. Hawking, who died in 2018, was one of the world’s most famous scientists and became widely recognized for communicating through a speech-generating device after ALS gradually affected his movement and speech. The group’s creator, Miguel Ángel Llull, acknowledged that the act was risky and relied on dark humor. “It was an all-or-nothing idea,” he said, adding: “Don’t be offended, this is just for laughs.” While the performance sparked attention online for its unusual approach, Spanish outlets reported that the lyrics also included more serious messages about living with ALS and raising awareness for the disease. #als #spain #news #stephenhawking Video credit: @carmeencollado via TikTok