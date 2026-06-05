Obama gives his approval to the Oval Office replica in his presidential museum.

Brut. journalist Jami Male visited the Obama Presidential Center Museum ahead of its grand opening on June 19. Among the many highly anticipated exhibits is a replica of Obama's Oval Office, recreated in incredible detail down to the fabric on the couches. Footage provided by @ObamaFoundation shows President Obama giving the replica office his stamp of approval during a walkthrough of the museum in April.