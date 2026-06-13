France
Justice & Faits divers

Pourquoi le chef du "super cartel" a-t-il (enfin) été arrêté

LA GRANDE HISTOIRE. C’est l’histoire d’une figure du monde de la boxe… à la tête d’un empire criminel international. Cette semaine dans La Grande Histoire, @hugobaiardi vous raconte l’ascension de Daniel Kinahan, à la tête d'un des cartels les plus puissants au monde. John Mooney est journaliste d'investigation au Sunday Times : https://www.thetimes.com/profile/john-mooney Connor Plunkett est journaliste d'investigation à Bellingcat : https://www.bellingcat.com/author/connorplunkett/ Retrouvez toutes les enquêtes de Bellingcat consacrées au cartel Kinahan : https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2026/03/07/new-footage-shows-wanted-kinahan-cartel-kingpins-post-sanctions/ https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2026/03/14/ex-ufc-fighter-and-kinahan-friend-mounir-lazzez-linked-to-iran-sanctions/ https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2024/04/06/cartel-king-kinahans-google-reviews-expose-travel-partners/ https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2024/03/30/kinahan-cartel-wanted-narco-boss-exposes-whereabouts-by-posting-google-reviews/
Publié le
13
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Chlordécone, le poison des Antilles
Chlordécone, le poison des Antilles
À suivre
Chlordécone, le poison des Antilles
Chlordécone, le poison des Antilles
France
Justice & Faits divers

Pourquoi le chef du "super cartel" a-t-il (enfin) été arrêté

LA GRANDE HISTOIRE. C’est l’histoire d’une figure du monde de la boxe… à la tête d’un empire criminel international. Cette semaine dans La Grande Histoire, @hugobaiardi vous raconte l’ascension de Daniel Kinahan, à la tête d'un des cartels les plus puissants au monde. John Mooney est journaliste d'investigation au Sunday Times : https://www.thetimes.com/profile/john-mooney Connor Plunkett est journaliste d'investigation à Bellingcat : https://www.bellingcat.com/author/connorplunkett/ Retrouvez toutes les enquêtes de Bellingcat consacrées au cartel Kinahan : https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2026/03/07/new-footage-shows-wanted-kinahan-cartel-kingpins-post-sanctions/ https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2026/03/14/ex-ufc-fighter-and-kinahan-friend-mounir-lazzez-linked-to-iran-sanctions/ https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2024/04/06/cartel-king-kinahans-google-reviews-expose-travel-partners/ https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2024/03/30/kinahan-cartel-wanted-narco-boss-exposes-whereabouts-by-posting-google-reviews/
Publié le
13
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Chlordécone, le poison des Antilles
Chlordécone, le poison des Antilles
À suivre
Chlordécone, le poison des Antilles
Chlordécone, le poison des Antilles

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