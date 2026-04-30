Sonal Mansingh Left Home at 18 and Never Looked Back

Sonal Mansingh discusses leaving home at 18 to pursue dance, years of financial strain, political backlash during the Emergency, and the discipline behind a long career.

Sonal Mansingh left home at 18 with scholarship money and a plan to study dance. More than six decades later, the classical dancer says that decision remains the clearest expression of how she has approached life: conviction first, certainty later.

In a conversation with Brut India Editor-in-Chief, Mehak Kasbekar on The Other Side podcast, Padma Vibhushan Mansingh spoke about discipline, financial hardship, political fallout during the Emergency and why she has never been persuaded by conventional ideas of success.

Her account offers a view into the economics and endurance required to sustain a career in the arts, particularly for women working independently in an earlier era of Indian public life.

A Quiet Decision at 18

Mansingh said family expectations at the time centred on marriage and stability. She chose dance instead.

She recalled using scholarship funds to travel alone to her guru, describing the move as less an act of rebellion than one of certainty. Dance, she said, was the only path she wanted to pursue.

Financial Strain

The decision did not produce immediate stability.

Mansingh said she spent years without a permanent home in Delhi and moved between friends’ houses while continuing to rehearse and perform. At times, she borrowed money to pay musicians and keep productions running.

Her description underscores a familiar reality in the performing arts: acclaim often arrives later than the bills.

Career Interruption

Mansingh also described a major setback outside her control. She said a car accident in Germany in 1974 caused a severe spinal injury and raised the prospect of paralysis. She later returned to dance.

The episode, she suggested, reinforced a long-held belief that discipline matters most when circumstances do not cooperate.

Emergency Fallout

During the Emergency, Mansingh said she opposed the political climate and later faced professional consequences, including blacklisting. She said state platforms and broadcast opportunities were no longer available to her.

For performing artists at the time, access to such institutions could determine visibility, income and career momentum.

Redefining Success

Asked about achievement, Mansingh said the term success has little value to her.

She compared life not to arrival at a destination but to a continuing ascent in which dedication matters more than recognition. Practice, not applause, remains the more reliable metric.

Parliament and Public Life

Mansingh later served in the Rajya Sabha as a nominated member. She said she never considered herself a politician, describing her role instead as that of an artist operating within public institutions.

Advice for Younger Generations

Her guidance was practical rather than rhetorical: avoid comparison, respect teachers and elders, and allow time for growth.

In a culture that rewards visibility, Mansingh argued for patience. Reputation, she suggested, is less durable than reality.