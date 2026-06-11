FIFA World Cup 2026 Brings 48 Teams And A New Format. Where Does India Stand?

FIFA World Cup 2026 expands to 48 teams across the USA, Canada and Mexico. Here's how the new format works, which nations have qualified, and why India still awaits its World Cup debut.

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Football in 2026 is not just changing. It is being rewritten.

More teams. Three host nations. And a format that breaks away from everything fans are used to.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be the most unpredictable edition yet, with familiar rules of qualification, groups and survival in the tournament being reshaped.

Even before the first match kicks off, the 2026 World Cup already feels different.

And this is just the start. From new teams and a bigger format to changes that could redefine football's biggest stage, here's what's actually new in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Three Hosts, One Tournament

The tournament begins on 11 June 2026 and ends on 19 July 2026.

That's just over five weeks of continuous football, spread across 16 cities in three countries.

For the first time, the World Cup is being hosted by three countries together:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Mexico also becomes the first country to host three World Cup editions, after 1970 and 1986.

The joint hosting aims to make use of existing infrastructure while bringing the tournament closer to fans across North America.

The Big Change: 48 Teams, Not 32

This is the biggest update.

The World Cup is expanding from 32 teams to 48 teams.

That changes everything:

More matches

More nations involved

More debut opportunities

New Format, Explained Simply

12 groups of four teams

The top two teams from each group qualify

The eight best third-placed teams also advance

The knockout stage begins with the Round of 32

It means more nations get a chance to compete on football's biggest stage, and fewer teams are eliminated after just three matches.

How Teams Reach The World Cup

There is no direct invitation to the FIFA World Cup.

Teams qualify through their continental competitions:

AFC (Asia)

UEFA (Europe)

CAF (Africa)

CONMEBOL (South America)

CONCACAF (North and Central America)

OFC (Oceania)

Each region conducts its own qualification tournament. The best-performing national teams earn places based on FIFA's allocated quotas.

A few places are also reserved for intercontinental playoffs, where teams from different regions compete for the final spots.

New Teams, First-Time Entries

The expanded format increases the number of matches from 64 to 104, making it the biggest World Cup in history.

For 2026, four teams are making their World Cup debut:

Cape Verde

Curaçao

Jordan

Uzbekistan

Curaçao becomes the smallest nation by population to play at a World Cup, while Uzbekistan becomes the first Central Asian nation to qualify.

The expanded format has created more opportunities for emerging football nations. Yet even with additional spots available, traditional giants such as Italy failed to qualify.

India And The World Cup: Still Waiting

"When will India play the FIFA World Cup?" is a question that resurfaces every four years.

But Indian football also carries another question: "Why did India not play the 1950 World Cup?"

India secured a place at the 1950 World Cup after several Asian teams withdrew from the qualification process, leaving the AIFF with the opportunity to participate.

The popular belief that FIFA stopped India from playing barefoot has largely been debunked. Contemporary records and historians instead point to a combination of factors, including travel expenses, lack of preparation time, team selection issues and the AIFF placing greater importance on the Olympics.

India secured a place at the 1950 World Cup after several Asian teams withdrew from the qualification process, giving the AIFF the opportunity to participate.

While the exact reasons behind India's eventual withdrawal remain disputed, the decision endures as one of Indian football's biggest "what if" moments, as the country continues to wait for its first World Cup appearance.

Where Indian Football Stands Today

Indian football is growing, but it still has a significant gap to bridge compared to the world's top football nations.

The Indian Super League (ISL) has helped improve the sport through better broadcasting, professional club structures and increased international exposure.

Players like Sunil Chhetri have played a major role in raising the profile of Indian football and inspiring a new generation of players.

However, challenges remain. Youth development pathways need strengthening, Indian players still lack regular exposure at the highest levels, and competition within Asia has become increasingly intense.

India continues to compete in regional and continental tournaments, but qualifying for the FIFA World Cup remains one of the country's most difficult sporting ambitions.

As the 2026 World Cup welcomes new nations and embraces change, India's long wait serves as a reminder that football dreams can survive for generations. The question is no longer whether the tournament is evolving. It is whether Indian football can evolve quickly enough to be part of it.