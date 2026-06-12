Meet Ryan Williams, The Footballer Who Gave Up His Australian Citizenship To Play For India

Ryan Williams gave up his Australian citizenship to play for India, scored on his debut, and now hopes to help shape the future of Indian football.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest edition of the tournament yet. Expanding from 32 to 48 teams, it promises bigger squads, a new format and fresh opportunities for emerging football nations.

But India is still on the outside looking in.

Despite decades of passion, packed stadiums and growing domestic leagues, the Indian men's football team has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

For many young fans, that reality raises the same question: What will it take to change India's story in world football?

One story that reflects that hope is Ryan Williams' decision to represent India.

The footballer gave up his Australian citizenship to wear the Blue Tigers jersey, embracing a country that had long been part of his family's history.

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Who Is Ryan Williams?

Ryan Williams was born in Perth, Australia, into a family where football was a way of life. His journey began early, and by the age of 16, he had already left home to pursue a professional career.

Over the years, he built his career across Australia and the UK, experiencing different clubs, football cultures and systems while adapting to the fast-paced, physical demands of the game.

But a different chapter opened when India entered his career path.

In 2023, he signed for Bengaluru FC, a move that would quietly reshape his identity both on and off the pitch.

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The India Connection He Grew Up With

Ryan's connection to India was never sudden. It came through family.

His mother comes from an Anglo-Indian family with roots in Mumbai, and small cultural memories stayed with him throughout his childhood in Australia.

He recalled how food from his grandmother's kitchen became a quiet link to his roots. But it was only after moving to India that those connections began to deepen.

"When I moved here is only when I realised what India was like," he said in a conversation with Brut India.

His late grandfather, Lincoln Grostate, also played an important role in shaping this path. Grostate represented Bombay in the Santosh Trophy during the 1950s and often encouraged the idea of playing in India if the opportunity ever arose.

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The Big Decision: Citizenship and Doubt

Switching national teams is never simple. For Ryan, it meant something even bigger: giving up his Australian passport.

He admitted that he struggled with self-doubt.

"I was kind of second guessing myself. What happens if I don't make an impact?"

The pressure wasn't just personal. It came with expectations, headlines and the responsibility of representing a country of more than a billion people.

But the turning point came at home.

"My wife said, 'Do it. You'd rather regret doing it than not doing it.'"

That encouragement helped him move forward with the process.

When his Indian passport finally arrived, the moment felt real.

"It was such a sigh of relief. Now we can settle down and really enjoy living in India."

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A Debut He Could Not Have Scripted Better

The pressure followed him onto the pitch.

Just days before making his India debut, the nerves returned.

"All this hype around me, giving up my citizenship... what happens if I don't make an impact?"

Then came the moment.

Ryan scored within four minutes of his debut against Hong Kong in an AFC Asian Cup qualifier.

"When the ball was coming across, I was saying to myself, 'Don't miss, don't miss.'"

The goal brought instant relief, joy and emotion. His family was there to witness it, including his mother, who had flown in for the match.

"It was one of the best moments of my career."

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What Comes Next for Him and Indian Football

Ryan's focus now extends beyond personal milestones.

He wants to contribute to the development of Indian football by sharing the knowledge and experience he has gained across different systems.

"If I can pass some of that experience down, then hopefully they become better. Then they pass it down. It's a cycle."

For him, growth isn't about one player or one match. It's about building a system where experience and learning are passed on across generations.

"That's one of the best ways we can grow as a footballing nation."

Whether Ryan Williams' story becomes a turning point or simply an inspiring chapter in Indian football's journey remains to be seen. But his decision to trade one passport for another has already made him part of a larger conversation about identity, sacrifice and the future of the game in India.

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