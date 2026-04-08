Who Is Bhoomika Yadav? Chanel’s Youngest Indian Model

Bhoomika Yadav, 19, is among the youngest Indian models to walk for Chanel. Here is her journey from Raipur to the global runway.

At 19, Bhoomika Yadav stepped onto a Chanel runway in Paris, a space few Indian models reach, and even fewer from small-town India.

Born and raised in Raipur, far from the country’s fashion hubs, her journey did not begin with connections or visibility. It began on the streets of her hometown, where she was first noticed.

She was 19 when she walked for Chanel for the first time, placing her among the youngest Indian models to do so. Today, she is building an international career, working across fashion circuits and spending time in Paris.

Her story is not just about a debut. It reflects how new faces are entering global fashion, from places that were once outside its map.

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Growing Up In Raipur

Bhoomika grew up in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in a family with no links to the fashion industry. Her father works as a heavy vehicle driver, and her early life was centred around school, home and family.

Modelling was not part of her plan. Like many students her age, she focused on academics and future career options.

When opportunities in modelling first came up, her parents were unsure and initially questioned whether it was genuine. But they eventually supported her decision, trusting her judgement as the eldest child in the family, she told IBC24 in an interview.

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Education

Alongside her early steps into modelling, Bhoomika continued her studies.

In interviews, she has said she was a school topper, actively involved in extracurricular activities, and preparing for competitive exams. At one point, she aimed to become an income tax officer.

Her entry into fashion happened alongside these ambitions, not in place of them.

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From Street Scouting To Global Runways

Bhoomika’s entry into modelling began in Raipur, where she was spotted on the street, a moment that led to her first assignments.

With support from her agency, she began building her portfolio through shoots and local work. As her visibility grew, social media helped her connect with wider networks.

Her breakthrough came at Paris Fashion Week, where she walked for Chanel, one of the most recognised luxury fashion houses in the world. She has since walked for the brand multiple times and collaborated with international platforms such as American Vogue.

This placed her among a new generation of Indian models gaining visibility on global runways.

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Her Take On Skin Tone And Beauty

Growing up, Bhoomika has spoken about facing colourism, including being judged for her skin tone and being called “kaali”.

As she entered modelling, she chose not to change her appearance to fit expectations around fairness. She walked for Chanel with her natural skin tone.

Working internationally, she noticed a shift. Makeup artists did not attempt to alter her complexion but instead worked with and highlighted it.

She has also addressed online criticism, saying she focuses on her work and does not let negative comments shape her decisions.