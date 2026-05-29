India
Politics

India's warning to Pakistan at UNSC over cross-border terrorism

At the UNSC, India hit out at Pakistan for its "bleeding India by a thousand cuts" doctrine, issuing a direct warning that sponsoring cross-border terrorism will bring severe consequences.
Published on
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Pawan Kalyan on Vijay
Pawan Kalyan on Vijay
To be continued
Pawan Kalyan on Vijay
Pawan Kalyan on Vijay
India
Politics

India's warning to Pakistan at UNSC over cross-border terrorism

At the UNSC, India hit out at Pakistan for its "bleeding India by a thousand cuts" doctrine, issuing a direct warning that sponsoring cross-border terrorism will bring severe consequences.
Publié le
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Pawan Kalyan on Vijay
À suivre
Pawan Kalyan on Vijay

On the same topic

pawan-kalyan-on-vijay
Pawan Kalyan on Vijay
siddaramaiah-resigns-as-karnataka-cm-governor-yet-to-accept-it
Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM; Governor yet to accept it
violence-breaks-out-in-kerala-as-ed-raids-former-cm-pinarayi-vijayan-s-residence
Violence breaks out in Kerala as ED raids former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.
what-did-yogi-adityanath-say-about-the-flower-pot-thefts
What did Yogi Adityanath say about the flower pot thefts?
brut-speaks-to-the-founder-of-the-cockroach-janta-party
Brut speaks to the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party
norwegian-journalist-questions-pm-modi-during-joint-press-briefing
Norwegian journalist questions PM Modi during joint press briefing

To learn more

No items found.