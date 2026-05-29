India's warning to Pakistan at UNSC over cross-border terrorism
At the UNSC, India hit out at Pakistan for its "bleeding India by a thousand cuts" doctrine, issuing a direct warning that sponsoring cross-border terrorism will bring severe consequences.
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India's warning to Pakistan at UNSC over cross-border terrorism
At the UNSC, India hit out at Pakistan for its "bleeding India by a thousand cuts" doctrine, issuing a direct warning that sponsoring cross-border terrorism will bring severe consequences.
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