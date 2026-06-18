From Coding At 14 To A $60 Billion AI Deal: How Aman Sanger Could Become A Billionaire

Meet Aman Sanger, the Indian-origin MIT graduate behind Cursor, the AI coding startup at the centre of SpaceX's reported $60 billion acquisition deal.

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What does it take to build a $60 billion company before turning 25?

For Aman Sanger, it started with a simple curiosity about coding at the age of 14.

Today, the Indian-origin entrepreneur is making headlines after SpaceX announced a $60 billion acquisition deal that could make him one of the youngest billionaires in the AI industry.

So, who is Aman Sanger, and how did his journey lead to this moment?

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Who Is Aman Sanger?

Today, Aman Sanger is 25 years old.

His interest in technology began early. At 14, he wrote his first lines of code.

He grew up in the US to Indian immigrant parents.

His father, Arvind Sanger, is an IIT Bombay alumnus who later founded investment firm Geosphere Capital.

His mother, Shilpa Sanger, who grew up in Mumbai, is an orthodontist, entrepreneur and angel investor.

Arvind and Shilpa met while studying in New York and later raised Aman and his sister in the US.

As his interest in programming grew, Aman spent years building his technical skills and exploring how technology could solve real-world problems.

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From MIT Classrooms to Silicon Valley

Aman's interest in technology eventually took him to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he studied computer science.

There, he connected with students who shared his interest in artificial intelligence and software development.

He also interned at Google and worked on several technology projects.

Before launching his startup, Aman ran an AI consultancy that helped businesses use emerging AI tools.

These experiences gave him a front-row seat to the growing role of AI in software development.

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From Startup Idea to a $60 Billion Deal

In 2022, Aman co-founded Anysphere with fellow MIT students Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif and Arvid Lunnemark.

Their goal was simple: make coding faster and easier with AI.

The result was Cursor, an AI-powered coding assistant that helps developers write, edit and fix code using natural language prompts.

As AI tools became more mainstream, Cursor gained traction among developers and companies.

According to Reuters, the platform is now used across thousands of businesses and has become one of the leading AI coding tools in the market.

Its growth eventually caught the attention of SpaceX.

SpaceX has agreed to acquire Anysphere in an all-stock deal valued at $60 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

The deal could also make Aman one of the youngest billionaires in the AI industry.

According to The Times Of India, his stake in the company could be worth around $2.6 billion once the acquisition is completed.