Why Meta’s Layoff Feel Bigger Than Just Job Cuts

Meta has laid off thousands of employees as it shifts towards AI. Here is what happened, why Indian H-1B visa holders are worried and how people reacted.

A few years ago, getting hired at Big Tech felt like a guaranteed success story. Free perks, massive salaries and endless hiring turned companies like Meta into dream workplaces for young professionals across the world.

But in 2026, that image is starting to crack.

Just days after reports of layoffs at companies like Oracle, Meta has cut thousands of jobs globally.

For Indian professionals, especially H-1B workers in the US, the layoffs feel bigger than a company update.

They raise a new question for the tech industry: in the AI era, how secure is your job anymore?

The 4 AM Email That Changed Everything

On 20 May, thousands of Meta employees reportedly woke up to emails informing them that their jobs had been cut. Employees in North America were even asked to work from home during the rollout of the layoffs.

According to NDTV, The cuts affected nearly 10% of Meta’s workforce, which stood at around 78,000 employees earlier this year.

Meta says the move is part of a larger restructuring plan focused on AI. Thousands of employees are being reassigned to AI-related projects, while teams are being reorganised into smaller “pods” that can work faster with fewer managers.

In an internal memo, Meta’s Chief People Officer Janelle Gale reportedly told employees that the company wants “flatter structures” and smaller teams.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg later told employees that no more company-wide layoffs are expected this year, though some targeted cuts may still happen in specific divisions.

This Is Really About AI

Meta’s layoffs are not happening in isolation. Across the tech industry, companies are trying to reorganise themselves around artificial intelligence.

Meta plans to spend billions on AI infrastructure, including data centres and chips. Reports suggest the company’s AI-related spending could touch $145 billion in 2026.

Inside the company, AI is no longer just a tool. It is becoming the centre of how teams are built.

According to internal discussions reported by multiple outlets, Meta wants engineers to work alongside AI agents that can assist with coding and workflows.

That shift is creating anxiety across the industry. Employees are now asking a difficult question: if AI can do more work, how many people will companies still need?

Why Indian H-1B Workers Are Especially Worried

For Indian professionals in the US, layoffs come with another layer of pressure.

Many Indian employees in Silicon Valley work on H-1B visas. If they lose their jobs, they usually have around 60 days to find another employer willing to sponsor them. If that does not happen, they may have to leave the country.

That countdown creates panic during large layoffs.

Reports around the latest Meta layoffs have once again pushed conversations around visa insecurity into the spotlight. Online discussions from tech workers show fears around job hunting, relocation and immigration uncertainty.

For many Indians who moved abroad for stability and better opportunities, the suddenness of these layoffs has been difficult to process.

The Internet Reacted Quickly

As news of the layoffs spread, LinkedIn and Reddit filled with emotional posts from employees and former workers.

Some described the last few weeks inside Meta as “28 days of hell” because employees knew layoffs were coming but did not know who would be affected.

Others criticised the way the layoffs were communicated, especially reports about 4 am termination emails and work-from-home instructions before the announcements.

Several LinkedIn posts from affected employees also went viral, including stories from workers dealing with layoffs during major personal milestones like maternity leave and postpartum recovery.

The reactions reflected a larger feeling spreading through the tech industry right now: even high-paying jobs at top companies no longer feel untouchable.