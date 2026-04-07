After Oracle’s Global Layoffs, Employees Share Concerns And Questions

Oracle layoffs affect thousands globally, including 12,000 in India. Employees share concerns as restructuring continues and more cuts are expected.

Thousands of employees across the world have been affected after Oracle carried out a major round of layoffs. Reports suggest that around 12,000 employees in India are among those impacted, with total global cuts reported at around 30,000.

Another round of layoffs is expected within a month, according to people impacted by the retrenchment.

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What Has Happened

Oracle has initiated layoffs across its global workforce as part of a broader restructuring. Reports indicate that around 12,000 employees in India have been affected.

In a communication to employees, the company stated that the decision was linked to organisational changes.

“We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position. After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change. As a result, today is your last working day,” read a part of the layoff email, as reviewed by Business Insider.

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What Employees Are Saying

Posts from employees and those close to them describe how the layoffs unfolded and what followed.

Hrishikesha Narsha, who identified himself as a group manager at Oracle, wrote on LinkedIn:

“After 16 incredible years, my journey with Oracle came to an unexpected end yesterday during yesterday's layoffs."

Udit Kotecha, a senior software engineer at Oracle, shared:

“Yesterday was a tough day for all of us… a large amount of employees were affected due to organisational restructuring here at Oracle… Have seen many people with despair and uncertainty as to what lies ahead… Best of luck to everyone who was impacted.”

Anish Moonka wrote about how employees were informed:

“Your alarm goes off at 6 AM. There's an email from ‘Oracle Leadership’…"

Rohit Aryan shared his account of the impact:

“…people he personally knows, hardworking, talented, 15+ years in the company, just terminated like that… his WhatsApp and mail are now filled with job requests… gave their life to one company, replaced in weeks.”

Posts on online forums also reflected individual situations. One Reddit user wrote:

“I can't sleep, I need this job… If I lose my job Tuesday, I have no idea what we will do… I have 15+ years experience… how can I go to sleep?”

What The Company Cited

According to employees and reported communications, Oracle cited organisational restructuring and efforts to streamline operations as the reason for the layoffs.

In one reported email, employees were told that due to organisational changes, “a decision has been taken to streamline the operations, and as a result, unfortunately, the position you currently hold will become redundant”.

Severance packages have reportedly been offered. These include salary components, leave encashment, gratuity based on eligibility, and notice period pay. However, reports indicate that severance is available to employees who voluntarily and amicably resign and sign the required documents.

The layoffs come as the global tech industry continues to adjust after a period of rapid hiring.

Reports indicate that Oracle had around 1,62,000 full-time employees globally as of May 2025, making the current layoffs one of the largest restructuring exercises for the company.

Estimates suggest the total number of job cuts could range between 20,000 and 30,000 roles globally.

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What Happens Next

Another round of layoffs is expected within weeks, according to people impacted by the retrenchment.

The broader industry continues to focus on cost-cutting, automation, and operational efficiency.



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