Who Is Kunal Shah? How The CRED Founder Became WhatsApp's Global Head

Kunal Shah's journey from working odd jobs at 15 to leading WhatsApp globally. Here's how the CRED founder built one of India's biggest startup success stories.

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For years, Kunal Shah was known as the entrepreneur who built CRED, one of India's most talked-about fintech startups. Now, he has stepped onto a much bigger stage.

In June 2026, Meta appointed Shah as the global head of WhatsApp as part of a $900 million investment in CRED. He succeeds Will Cathcart, who led the messaging platform for seven years. The move places an Indian entrepreneur at the helm of the world's largest messaging app, used by more than three billion people globally.

But Shah's story did not begin in boardrooms or startup accelerators. It started with a teenager trying to support his family.

Who Is Kunal Shah?

Kunal Shah grew up in Mumbai in a middle-class family.

His father ran a small pharmaceutical business, but financial difficulties meant money was often tight at home. As a teenager, Kunal took up odd jobs to contribute to the family's income. Among them was working as a delivery boy, a role that taught him discipline and exposed him to the realities of earning a living at a young age.

Those early experiences would later shape how he thought about business, consumers and money.

A College Degree That Never Happened

Unlike many tech leaders, Kunal's journey did not follow a conventional academic path.

He enrolled at Mumbai's Wilson College to study philosophy. Later, he pursued an MBA programme, but dropped out before completing it. Instead of chasing degrees, he became fascinated with understanding human behaviour, decision-making and consumer psychology.

That curiosity eventually became one of his biggest strengths.

Today, Kunal is known across India's startup ecosystem for his insights on consumer habits, technology and business building.

Building FreeCharge And CRED

Kunal's entrepreneurial journey began with FreeCharge, which he co-founded in 2010.

The cashback and mobile recharge platform quickly gained popularity and was acquired by Snapdeal in 2015 in one of India's biggest startup deals.

But Shah was not done building.

In 2018, he launched CRED, a platform that rewards users for paying their credit card bills on time.

Despite doubts about its niche focus, CRED expanded into lending, insurance, payments and wealth products, becoming one of India's best-known fintech brands.

Today, it serves around 17 million members every month and processes more than 40% of India's credit card bill payments.

Following Meta's $900 million investment in 2026, CRED is valued at about $4.5 billion.

The Challenges Along The Way

Kunal's journey has not been free of criticism.

CRED faced questions about its business model, profitability and long-term sustainability. Investors and industry observers often debated whether rewards alone could build a lasting fintech company.

Rather than chasing quick answers, Kunal continued experimenting with new products and revenue streams. His willingness to take unconventional bets became a defining feature of his leadership style.

Why Meta Chose Kunal Shah

At 42, Kunal brings more than a decade of experience in payments, fintech and consumer technology.

As WhatsApp expands into payments, commerce and business services, especially in India, that experience aligns with its future ambitions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has praised Kunal's builder's mindset and global perspective, while industry leaders point to his intellectual curiosity and ability to spot long-term consumer trends.

Those qualities help explain why Meta chose him to lead WhatsApp's next chapter.