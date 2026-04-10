Why You Can’t Focus Like Before. Focus Is Dying: What Science Says About Attention in 2026

Most people label themselves. “I lack focus.” “I get distracted too easily.” But research tells a different story. Here is an explainer to find out what the real problem is.

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This piece explains science in simple terms, but it is not medical advice. If something here resonates with you or you are struggling, consider speaking to a qualified professional.

You sit down to work. Open your laptop. Within minutes, you’re checking your phone.

Again. It feels like your focus has weakened. Like something in your brain has changed.

You’re not imagining it. But it’s not what you think either.

This isn’t about discipline

Most people label themselves. “I lack focus.” “I get distracted too easily.” But research tells a different story. The real problem is this:

Your attention is constantly being interrupted.

Studies show that the average person switches tasks every few minutes while working.

And after each interruption, it can take over 20 minutes to fully refocus.

So even if you try to focus, your brain rarely gets the time to settle into it.

Your brain was never built for this

For most of human history, attention worked in a very different environment.

You dealt with:

one conversation at a time

one task at a time

slow-changing surroundings

Today, your brain faces:

constant notifications

endless scrolling

multiple tabs, apps, and conversations

This creates a state researchers call “continuous partial attention.”

You’re always a little engaged. But never fully focused.

The science of why you keep getting distracted

Your ability to focus depends heavily on networks largely from the prefrontal cortex. This part of the brain helps you:

concentrate

plan

ignore distractions

But it’s energy-intensive. It tires easily.

At the same time, another system is always active: the brain’s reward circuitry. This system responds to:

novelty

unpredictability

instant rewards

Every time you check your phone and see something new, your brain gets a small reward signal. Over time, this creates a loop:

seek stimulation

get reward

repeat

This isn’t a lack of willpower. It’s learned behavior, reinforced daily.

Multitasking is making it worse

Many people think they are good at multitasking. Research shows the opposite.

A study found that heavy media multitaskers:

are worse at filtering distractions

have weaker working memory

struggle to switch tasks effectively

In simple terms: The more you multitask, the worse your brain gets at focusing.

Your environment is training your brain

This is not just about phones. It’s about the entire environment you live in.

In cities like Mumbai, your brain deals with:

constant noise

artificial lighting

crowded spaces

high-speed information flow



There are very few moments of true mental rest. Research shows that exposure to nature can restore attention and reduce mental fatigue. But most people today:

wake up indoors

work indoors

unwind on screens

The brain never fully resets.

Stress is quietly reducing your focus

There’s another layer to this. Chronic stress. When your brain is under stress:

cortisol levels rise

attention narrows

long-term thinking weakens

Instead of focusing deeply, your brain shifts into a scanning mode. Looking for:

threats

changes

new inputs

This makes sustained attention even harder.

Why it feels worse now

Put it together:

Your brain is constantly interrupted

Your reward system is being overstimulated

Your environment lacks recovery

Your stress levels are high

So yes, focus feels worse. But not because your brain is failing. Because it’s adapting.

What you can do about it

You don’t need extreme solutions. You need to change how your brain is being used.

1. Build short focus blocks

Start small. Work for 25–45 minutes on a single task.

No notifications. No switching. This helps retrain your attention.

2. Reduce unnecessary interruptions

Turn off non-essential notifications. Check messages at set times instead of constantly.

Every interruption has a cost. Your brain pays it in focus.

3. Stop starting your day with your phone

The first hour matters. If you begin with scrolling, your brain shifts into reactive mode.

Instead:

delay phone use

start with a clear task or quiet time

This sets the tone for the day.

4. Let your brain get bored again

This sounds simple, but it’s powerful. Spend small pockets of time without stimulation:

no phone

no music

no constant input

Boredom helps reset your attention system.

5. Use your environment

Work near natural light if possible.Step outside during breaks.

Even short exposure helps. Your brain responds quickly to physical surroundings.

6. Reduce mental clutter

When your mind is overloaded, focus drops.Write things down.

Prioritise fewer tasks.Finish one thing before starting another.

Clarity improves attention.

The bigger picture

Focus isn’t disappearing. It’s being reshaped by the world you live in.

A world designed for:

speed

stimulation

constant engagement

Your brain is adapting to that.

Final thought

The problem isn’t that you’ve lost your ability to focus.

It’s that your brain is being trained every day to do the opposite.

Change the training, and focus comes back.



About the Author: Kumaar Bagrodia is a neuroscientist; founder of NeuroLeap and HALE (Healthy Ageing Longevity Enhancement). His work focuses on brain-first longevity and the intersection of neuroscience with high performance and mental health.