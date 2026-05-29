Pawan Kalyan on Vijay
"In Tamil politics, they won so comfortably that it even makes me feel jealous," Contrasting Vijay's decisive Tamil Nadu victory with his own 15-year struggle, Pawan Kalyan admitted envy over the scale of a mandate achieved through high-tech campaigns involving cutouts and holograms.
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Pawan Kalyan on Vijay
"In Tamil politics, they won so comfortably that it even makes me feel jealous," Contrasting Vijay's decisive Tamil Nadu victory with his own 15-year struggle, Pawan Kalyan admitted envy over the scale of a mandate achieved through high-tech campaigns involving cutouts and holograms.
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