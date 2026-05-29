India
Politics

Pawan Kalyan on Vijay

"In Tamil politics, they won so comfortably that it even makes me feel jealous," Contrasting Vijay's decisive Tamil Nadu victory with his own 15-year struggle, Pawan Kalyan admitted envy over the scale of a mandate achieved through high-tech campaigns involving cutouts and holograms.
Published on
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
India's warning to Pakistan at UNSC over cross-border terrorism
India's warning to Pakistan at UNSC over cross-border terrorism
To be continued
India's warning to Pakistan at UNSC over cross-border terrorism
India's warning to Pakistan at UNSC over cross-border terrorism
India
Politics

Pawan Kalyan on Vijay

"In Tamil politics, they won so comfortably that it even makes me feel jealous," Contrasting Vijay's decisive Tamil Nadu victory with his own 15-year struggle, Pawan Kalyan admitted envy over the scale of a mandate achieved through high-tech campaigns involving cutouts and holograms.
Publié le
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
India's warning to Pakistan at UNSC over cross-border terrorism
À suivre
India's warning to Pakistan at UNSC over cross-border terrorism

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