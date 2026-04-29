How Raghav Chadha Entered Politics Through Anna Hazare Movement

How Raghav Chadha entered politics through the Anna Hazare movement, rose within AAP, became a Member of Parliament, and later joined BJP in 2026…

Before becoming a Member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha first entered public life during the anti-corruption protests that reshaped Indian politics in the early 2010s. The movement brought together activists, professionals and future political leaders under one platform. Chadha was among those who later moved from activism into electoral politics.

The Anna Hazare Movement And Raghav Chadha’s Entry Into Politics

In 2011, social activist Anna Hazare led nationwide protests under the India Against Corruption banner, demanding the creation of a stronger Lokpal ombudsman to investigate corruption in public office.

The campaign drew support in several Indian cities and became a major political moment. Public biographies state that Chadha joined the movement during this period. Several future Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, were also associated with the campaign.

How Raghav Chadha Joined AAP In 2012

Differences emerged within the anti-corruption movement over whether to remain non-political or form a political party. Arvind Kejriwal and his supporters chose to enter electoral politics and launched the Aam Aadmi Party in November 2012.

Chadha became associated with AAP during its early phase. As the party expanded, he was seen regularly in media briefings and television debates, where he represented party positions on governance and corruption issues.

Who Is Raghav Chadha?

Raghav Chadha was born on 11 November 1988 in New Delhi. Chadha studied commerce at the University of Delhi and later qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

Public biographies state that Chadha worked with professional services firms including Deloitte and Grant Thornton before moving into politics full time. His financial background was frequently referenced during his early years in public life.

Rise In AAP And Roles In Delhi Government

After AAP formed the Delhi government, Chadha held organisational and advisory responsibilities.

Public records state that he served as an advisor to then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on matters linked to budgeting and finance. He later served as vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, the agency responsible for water supply and sewage management in Delhi.

These appointments increased his public visibility within the party.

Electoral Career: MLA To Rajya Sabha MP

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, Chadha won from Rajinder Nagar constituency.

In 2022, AAP nominated him to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, where he was elected unopposed. He resigned from the Delhi Assembly after entering Parliament.

He later served as AAP’s floor leader in the Rajya Sabha for a period before the party reassigned the role.

Public Disputes And Political Criticism

Like many senior politicians, Chadha faced criticism from rival parties and political opponents during his career.

He was involved in public disagreements over campaign remarks, governance issues and parliamentary positions at different times. In 2026, internal differences with the AAP leadership also became public after his resignation.

Chadha later criticised the party’s internal functioning after leaving. AAP leaders separately criticised his departure. These were political claims made by both sides.

Why Chadha Joined BJP In 2026

In April 2026, Chadha announced that he was leaving AAP. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs elected on AAP tickets.

The development was significant because Chadha had been associated with AAP since its early years.