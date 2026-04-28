Kanpur Lawyer Dies By Suicide: What Happened To Priyanshu Srivastava

Kanpur lawyer Priyanshu Srivastava died after allegedly jumping from a court building. Here is what happened, what the note reportedly said, and police action.

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He had only just begun building his future as a lawyer. By the end of the morning, a Kanpur court was in shock.

Priyanshu Srivastava, a young advocate, reportedly died after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of a court building.

What should have been a routine day of hearings quickly turned into a scene of emergency response, confusion and grief.

For colleagues who knew him, the loss has left painful questions behind. For many others, it has reopened conversations about mental health, family trauma and the silent pressure faced by young professionals in India.

Who Was Priyanshu Srivastava?

Priyanshu Srivastava was a young lawyer in his early 20s practising in Kanpur. He was described by peers as being early in his legal career, still finding his place in the courtroom system.

On the day of the incident, he allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of the court premises.

He was rushed for medical attention but did not survive.

According to initial local reports, the act was sudden and took place inside the court complex, leaving lawyers and staff shocked.

Priyanshu Srivastava Suicide Note: What Did The WhatsApp Status Say?

According to reports, Priyanshu Srivastava posted a two-page note on his WhatsApp status shortly before the incident.

In the note, he allegedly wrote that he felt constantly monitored and disrespected. It reportedly included lines such as, “May God not give anyone a father like mine,” and “My father should not even touch my body,” indicating deep emotional distress linked to family issues.

The note also referred to incidents from his childhood and claims of humiliation that he said had a lasting psychological impact.

It further mentioned ongoing struggles in adult life, including difficulty clearing law exams despite completing his LLB in 2025, financial stress, and pressure related to family responsibilities and work expectations.

He also reportedly expressed frustration over a lack of independent professional identity and being directed into academic choices earlier in life.

Despite these allegations, he reportedly urged that no one should harass his mother after his death and said no one else should be blamed for his actions.

Authorities are still verifying the full content and authenticity of the note as part of the ongoing investigation.

Kanpur Lawyer Death Case: What Police Investigation Has Found So Far

Police reached the court premises soon after the incident and began collecting evidence.

Statements from witnesses are being recorded.

Officials said the note and digital evidence are under examination.

Investigators have seized his mobile phone and are reviewing CCTV footage from the court complex.

Authorities are also verifying the handwriting, authenticity of the note, and other digital records.

The case remains under investigation and is being treated as a suspected suicide.

Kanpur Lawyer Priyanshu Srivastava Death Raises Mental Health Concerns

India recorded 1.71 lakh suicides in 2023, according to NCRB data.

For many young adults, pressure can build through work stress, family conflict, financial insecurity and emotional isolation. Mental health struggles often remain hidden until they become severe.

Priyanshu’s case reflects a wider pattern in which internal stress, especially in high-pressure careers, can go unnoticed until it becomes critical.

If you or someone you know is struggling, reaching out to a trusted person or mental health professional can help.