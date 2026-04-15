What We Know About The TCS Nashik Case So Far

Multiple FIRs, harassment claims and an undercover operation. Here is how the TCS Nashik case unfolded.

At the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services, in April 2026, nine FIRs were registered. Eight were filed by women employees aged between 18 and 25, alleging inappropriate religion-linked remarks and sexual offences.

What followed raised urgent questions. Complaints that once stayed within office walls began to reveal a pattern. As more accounts surfaced, a covert police operation brought the issue into the open, turning it into a wider investigation involving the company, police and the government.

What Exactly Happened At The TCS Nashik Office

It began with one complaint.

In March 2026, a young employee approached the police. She alleged that between 2022 and 2026, three colleagues made remarks that hurt her religious sentiments. She also accused one male colleague of sexually exploiting her multiple times.

As the investigation progressed, more voices emerged. Several young employees, most of them between 18 and 25, came forward with similar claims. According to reports by The Times of India, at least eight women have accused colleagues of sexual harassment, coercion and attempts to pressure them along religious lines.

Witness statements describe repeated inappropriate comments and behaviour inside the workplace. In one instance, a remark such as “go marry Hindu girls” was cited, as reported by News18, indicating religion-linked targeting alongside harassment.

These allegations are now part of an ongoing police inquiry.

How The Case Came To Light

The case did not surface all at once. It built up over time.

After the initial complaint in March 2026, police began verifying the claims. According to The Times of India, they conducted an undercover operation inside the Nashik unit. Officers reportedly entered the workplace posing as housekeeping staff and observed the environment over several weeks.

During this period, police also encouraged other employees to report similar experiences.

By April 2026, nine FIRs had been registered, eight by women employees, alleging sexual offences and religion-linked harassment.

The undercover operation played a key role in bringing the case to light.

What The Police Are Doing Now

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have recorded statements from multiple employees and reviewed more than 40 CCTV clips from the Nashik office. Seven individuals have been taken into custody, including six men and one female HR official.

The operations head of the unit was produced in court, and her police custody was extended by two days after an earlier remand. According to Assistant Public Prosecutor Kiran Bendbhar, nine offences have been registered and a Special Investigation Team has been formed. The court has remanded the accused to police custody until 15 April.

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: Nashik IT company case, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Kiran Bendbhar says, "The Operations Head of the TCS company was produced in court. During the previous hearing, she had been remanded to police custody for three days. Due to progress in the… pic.twitter.com/R6Cmmq4SPU — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Police are verifying the complaints and examining how earlier reports were handled within the workplace. Final findings have not yet been announced.

TCS Responds With Internal Action

According to The Times of India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct or coercion.

The company has launched an internal inquiry and said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities. It has also reiterated its commitment to employee safety and workplace standards.

In a related development, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, described the allegations as “gravely concerning and anguishing” and ordered an internal investigation led by senior leadership, according to ANI.

The Reactions So Far

The case has also drawn responses from political leaders.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar referred to the allegations in a public statement and called for discussions with IT companies to ensure employee safety across the sector.

After the Nashik corporate jihad case, Telangana cannot sit silent and wait for its turn.



Hyderabad has lakhs of IT employees. Their workplace must be for careers, not coercion, harassment, religious targeting, exploitation or secret pressure networks.



I urge Telangana DGP for… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 12, 2026

The Maharashtra government has sought updates on the investigation and asked for a detailed report. Authorities have emphasised the need for a thorough and fair probe.