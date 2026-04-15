When Noida’s Workers Stepped Out For Survival

Factory and domestic workers in Noida staged protests across Phase 2 and residential societies, demanding higher wages amid rising living costs.

On a day in April 2026, Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area suddenly turned tense as workers stepped out demanding higher wages.

What began as a planned protest quickly escalated. Within hours, clashes were reported, stones were thrown, and several vehicles were set on fire, sending shockwaves through the industrial belt.

At the same time, in nearby residential societies, domestic workers gathered outside gates, raising their own demands in a parallel wave of protest.

By evening, multiple parts of Noida were under heavy police deployment, with traffic disrupted and normal life brought to a standstill.

Two separate protests. One city. One shared frustration.

What Happened In Phase 2 Industrial Area

For many workers, it wasn’t just a protest, it was a long-delayed cry for dignity.

It began in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area, where factory workers gathered demanding higher wages and better conditions.

Within hours, more workers from nearby units joined, spreading the protest across the industrial belt.

Some said they were unaware of minimum wage rules. Rekha told The Indian Express , “We were shocked to see that the government has set Rs. 700 per day as the limit. Why don’t we come under that rule?”

Behind the anger were long-standing struggles, low wages, rising living costs, long working hours, and delayed wage revisions.

The gathering continued across Phase 2 and surrounding areas, as more voices joined in.

How The Situation Escalated

A day that began with demands for dignity soon slipped into chaos across Noida’s industrial belt.

In a matter of hours, the situation escalated from a wage protest to widespread disruption. Reports included stone pelting, vehicles being set on fire, and damage to public and private property, turning industrial pockets into tense zones.

Clashes were also reported in Phase 2 and nearby sectors as tensions spread. Police were deployed in large numbers and used “minimum force,” including tear gas in some areas, to control the crowds.

As the situation unfolded, traffic across multiple parts of Noida was heavily affected. Authorities issued advisories due to road blockages and congestion.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Vehicles and properties vandalised and stones pelted in Phase 2 of Noida where a large number of employees of a company gathered in protest over their demands for a salary increment. Heavy Police deployment made here to bring the situation under control.… pic.twitter.com/1B0axJZSBN — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Domestic Workers Join Outside Cleo County

A separate protest emerged quietly outside Cleo County in Sector 121, Noida, involving domestic workers.

According to The Indian Express, the movement began after workers discussed the industrial protests on social media, where many realised their wages had not changed for years.

What followed was a quiet but sharp realisation, years of invisible labour meeting rising costs and stagnant pay.

Domestic workers raised issues such as:

Low pay per household

Rising rent and LPG costs

Lack of formal wage structure

Restrictions on entry to societies when demanding higher pay

According to Archana, most domestic workers at Cleo County come from Garhi Chowkhandi, an urban village located opposite the high-rise society. She told The Indian Express, “At least 1,500-2,000 women work in these houses. We get, at most, Rs. 3,000 from one house for cooking and cleaning.”

She also said that when workers asked for a wage increase of Rs. 1,000, they were told they would be barred from entering the society.

The protest wasn’t just about money. It was also about access.

Rekha told The Indian Express, “Each household in this society earns Rs. 3-4 lakh a month. Why do they have such a big problem when we ask them to increase our wages by a few thousand?”

Workers also said rising living costs had increased pressure on household budgets. Archana told The Indian Express, “Our rents have gone up by Rs. 2,000-3,000. I had to buy an LPG cylinder for Rs. 4,000 a few days ago. How are we supposed to survive when everything is expensive but our wages remain the same?”

After a few hours of protest, police allegedly used force to disperse the gathering. Pushpa, one of the workers, told The Indian Express that her gold nose pin was pulled off during the action, costing her around Rs. 3,000.

Nearly the same as what she earns from one house.

Workers also said that when they tried to speak with the society administration, they were told to take their demands to the government.

Archana told The Indian Express, “We know we don’t come under any government agency. We know that they have all the power to increase or decrease our salary.”

How Authorities Responded

Police were deployed across both industrial and residential protest zones in Noida’s Phase 2 and nearby areas.

In industrial pockets, security forces were deployed to manage crowds and secure locations where damage was reported.

In residential areas, including outside Cleo County in Sector 121, police were also present as domestic workers gathered and protested.

Traffic movement was affected in several parts of Noida, and authorities issued advisories as entry and exit routes were regulated in some areas.

At the administrative level, officials said the situation was being monitored and that wage-related issues raised during the protests would be reviewed through official channels.

What Followed After

As videos from Noida’s Phase 2 and nearby areas spread online, showing large gatherings and clashes at multiple points, the protests began drawing wider public and political attention. ANI also shared visuals from different locations highlighting the scale of disruption.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his statement, referred to workers’ earnings and living costs. He said a worker in Noida earns around Rs. 12,000 per month and pays Rs. 4,000-Rs. 7,000 in rent, leaving limited savings. He also referred to reported wage increases of around Rs. 300 annually being offset by rent hikes of about Rs. 500.

He further mentioned that workers raised demands for a minimum wage of around Rs. 20,000 per month, along with concerns related to inflation, long working hours, and rising essential costs.

कल नोएडा की सड़कों पर जो हुआ, वो इस देश के श्रमिकों की आख़िरी चीख़ थी - जिसकी हर आवाज़ को अनसुना किया गया, जो मांगते-मांगते थक गया।



नोएडा में काम करने वाले एक मज़दूर की ₹12,000 महीने की तनख्वाह,₹4,000-7,000 किराया। जब तक ₹300 की सालाना बढ़ोतरी मिलती है, मकान मालिक ₹500… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2026

At the administrative level, officials said the situation was being monitored and wage-related concerns raised during the protests were under review.