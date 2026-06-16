Who Is Vozinha? The 40-Year-Old Cape Verde Goalkeeper Who Stunned Spain At FIFA World Cup 2026

Meet Vozinha, the 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper whose seven saves against Spain earned a historic draw and made him one of the breakout stars of FIFA World Cup 2026.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 has already started delivering goals, upsets and standout performances.

Among the tournament's early breakout stars is Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

The 40-year-old helped Cape Verde hold Spain to a draw in the country's first-ever World Cup match.

With a series of crucial saves, he kept Spain from scoring and played a key role in securing Cape Verde's first World Cup point.

The performance led to a surge in interest around the veteran goalkeeper.

But who is Vozinha, and what is the story behind his journey to the FIFA World Cup?

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Who Is Vozinha?

Vozinha's real name is Josimar José Évora Dias. The veteran goalkeeper has spent more than a decade representing Cape Verde and is one of the most experienced players in the country's football history.

Born in Mindelo, on the island of São Vicente in Cape Verde, Dias did not follow the typical path of a global football star. His rise was gradual. He built his career through persistence rather than headlines.

Today, he plays for Portuguese club GD Chaves and has become one of the most recognisable faces in Cape Verdean football.

The nickname "Vozinha" roughly translates to "little voice", a name that has stayed with him throughout his career.

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A World Cup Debut Four Decades In The Making

Most footballers dream of playing at a World Cup. Few make their debut at 40.

For Vozinha, the wait lasted his entire career.

Cape Verde qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history, earning a place at the expanded 48-team tournament. The qualification itself was a milestone for a country with a population of around half a million people.

That historic journey set up a daunting opening match against Spain, one of the tournament favourites and one of the strongest teams in international football.

Few expected Cape Verde to leave with a result.

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The Match That Changed Everything

Then came the performance that turned Vozinha into one of the stories of the tournament.

Spain launched wave after wave of attacks. They controlled possession, created opportunities and tested the Cape Verde defence throughout the match.

But every time Spain looked set to score, Vozinha found an answer.

The goalkeeper produced seven saves and helped Cape Verde secure a 0-0 draw in the country's first-ever World Cup match. He was named Player of the Match after one of the standout goalkeeping displays of the tournament so far.

The result was celebrated as one of the biggest moments in Cape Verdean football history.

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From 50,000 Followers To Millions

What happened after the final whistle was almost as remarkable as the match itself.

Before facing Spain, Vozinha had fewer than 50,000 followers on Instagram. Within hours of the draw, his following surged into the millions as football fans around the world searched for the goalkeeper who had frustrated Spain for 90 minutes.

The sudden rise turned him into one of the breakout personalities of FIFA World Cup 2026.

For many fans, his story represented one of the things that makes the World Cup unique. Players from smaller nations can share the same stage as global stars and become household names overnight.

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His Emotional Story Behind The Headlines

Despite the celebrations, Vozinha's post-match interviews revealed a more personal side to his story.

The goalkeeper became emotional while speaking about his family. He revealed that his mother was unable to attend the match because the family could not complete the costly visa process in time. He also remembered his grandparents, who helped raise him and passed away years ago.

Those emotional revelations added depth to a story that had already resonated with football fans worldwide.

For Cape Verde, the draw against Spain was historic.

For Vozinha, it was the reward for decades of perseverance.

At 40 years old, he finally reached football's biggest stage, and in just one night, he ensured the world would remember his name.