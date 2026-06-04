Who Is Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid? The 19-Year-Old With Kerala Roots In Qatar's World Cup Squad

Meet Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, the Kerala-origin footballer representing Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2026 and inspiring young football fans.

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For Indian football fans, the FIFA World Cup has often been a dream watched from afar.

Despite the country's love for football, India is yet to qualify for the men's World Cup.

But in 2026, a teenager with roots in Kerala will walk onto football's biggest stage.

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid has earned a place in Qatar's World Cup squad.

At just 19, he has achieved something few footballers with Indian roots ever have, a place in a FIFA World Cup squad. So who is Tahsin, and how did he make it to the FIFA World Cup?

From Kerala Roots To Qatar's FIFA Team

Tahsin was born in Qatar on 16 June 2006, but his story begins with his parents' journey from Kerala.

His father, Jamshid, is from Thalassery and his mother, Shaima, from Valapattanam in Kannur district. After moving to Qatar, they built their lives there and raised their family.

Growing up in Qatar, Tahsin developed a passion for football early. His talent in youth competitions soon put him on a path that would eventually lead to the FIFA World Cup.

Breaking Barriers At 17

The next chapter of Tahsin's journey began at Aspire Academy, Qatar's elite sports development programme.

There, he developed into a promising winger and steadily moved through Qatar's Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

The breakthrough came quickly.

At 17, he became the first player of Indian origin to play in the Qatar Stars League, turning out for Al-Duhail SC.

Not long after, he received his first senior national team call-up and made his international debut against Afghanistan.

A World Cup Dream Comes True

Then came the moment every footballer dreams of.

In May, Tahsin was named in Qatar's preliminary squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. As the final selections approached, he continued to make the cut.

When Qatar announced its final 26-player squad, Tahsin's name was on the list.

The selection made history.

At 19, he became the first Malayali footballer to be named in a FIFA World Cup squad and one of the few players with Indian roots to reach football's biggest stage.

For Kerala's football-loving community, Tahsin's selection is more than a personal milestone. It is a reminder that talent with Indian roots can reach football's biggest stage, even if not in an Indian jersey.