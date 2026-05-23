Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants

What do elephants and kinnars have in common? Nepali filmmaker Abinash Bikram Shah explains the unusual connection behind his Cannes-selected film in a conversation with Brut. “Being a man, I am telling the story of a transwoman — that’s the most difficult thing…” he says, reflecting on representation, empathy and the responsibility of storytelling. His film has become the first Nepali feature to be selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #canneswithbrut
Published on
23
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The place in Cannes where ideas get a life: What's the film market?
The place in Cannes where ideas get a life: What's the film market?
To be continued
The place in Cannes where ideas get a life: What's the film market?
The place in Cannes where ideas get a life: What's the film market?
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants

What do elephants and kinnars have in common? Nepali filmmaker Abinash Bikram Shah explains the unusual connection behind his Cannes-selected film in a conversation with Brut. “Being a man, I am telling the story of a transwoman — that’s the most difficult thing…” he says, reflecting on representation, empathy and the responsibility of storytelling. His film has become the first Nepali feature to be selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #canneswithbrut
Publié le
23
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The place in Cannes where ideas get a life: What's the film market?
À suivre
The place in Cannes where ideas get a life: What's the film market?

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