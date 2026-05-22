Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

The place in Cannes where ideas get a life: What's the film market?

The place in Cannes where ideas get a life: What's the film market? As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants
To be continued
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

The place in Cannes where ideas get a life: What's the film market?

The place in Cannes where ideas get a life: What's the film market? As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants
À suivre
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants

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