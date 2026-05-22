Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Eva Longoria Share Walked The Cannes Red Carpet

Two global icons. One timeless Cannes moment. When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met Eva Longoria on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut