Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Eva Longoria Share Walked The Cannes Red Carpet

Two global icons. One timeless Cannes moment. When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met Eva Longoria on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants
To be continued
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Eva Longoria Share Walked The Cannes Red Carpet

Two global icons. One timeless Cannes moment. When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met Eva Longoria on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants
À suivre
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants

On the same topic

the-first-nepali-film-at-cannes-un-certain-regard-has-a-story-about-kinnars-elephants
The First Nepali Film at Cannes Un Certain Regard Has a Story About Kinnars & Elephants
the-place-in-cannes-where-ideas-get-a-life-what-s-the-film-market
The place in Cannes where ideas get a life: What's the film market?
aishwarya-rai-bachchan-says-hi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says hi 👋
an-unmissable-moment-from-near-the-cannes-red-carpet
An unmissable moment from near the Cannes red carpet
aishwarya-rai-bachchan-makes-it-to-the-79th-cannes-film-festival
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes it to the 79th Cannes Film Festival.
between-cannes-and-the-oscars-with-ashutosh-gowariker-tos
Between Cannes and the Oscars with Ashutosh Gowariker | TOS

To learn more

No items found.