Brut met Dogsee Chew founder at Cannes Film Festival

“We see this as the new benchmark for the pet industry in the world…” Before their Cannes red carpet debut, Brut met Dogsee Chew founders Sneh Sharma and Bhupendra Khanal to talk about what they’re representing, the personal connection embroidered into their outfits, their thoughts on the Palm Dog Award, and more. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut