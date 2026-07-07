Behind the Scenes of Alan Walker’s song “The Sting Within Me”
What started as a simple internet observation that Formula 1 engine sounds resembled "Sting" eventually caught Alan Walker's attention, inspiring his latest song. Take a look at the BTS right here!
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Behind the Scenes of Alan Walker’s song “The Sting Within Me”
What started as a simple internet observation that Formula 1 engine sounds resembled "Sting" eventually caught Alan Walker's attention, inspiring his latest song. Take a look at the BTS right here!
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