Jasmine Sandlas on the success of Jaiye Sajna

“I prayed for it…” Jaiye Sajna singer Jasmine Sandlas opened up about the success as something that she manifested a long time back in life. @beerbiceps #JasmineSandlas #BeerBiceps #JayeSajana #Dhurandhar #FemaleEmpowerment #IndianMusic #Songwriting