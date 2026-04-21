Jasmine Sandlas on the success of Jaiye Sajna
“I prayed for it…” Jaiye Sajna singer Jasmine Sandlas opened up about the success as something that she manifested a long time back in life. @beerbiceps #JasmineSandlas #BeerBiceps #JayeSajana #Dhurandhar #FemaleEmpowerment #IndianMusic #Songwriting
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Jasmine Sandlas on the success of Jaiye Sajna
“I prayed for it…” Jaiye Sajna singer Jasmine Sandlas opened up about the success as something that she manifested a long time back in life. @beerbiceps #JasmineSandlas #BeerBiceps #JayeSajana #Dhurandhar #FemaleEmpowerment #IndianMusic #Songwriting
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