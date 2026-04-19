2026-04-19 13:30
Culture & Lifestyle
Music
Shaan's son quizzes him on Gen Z language
Shaan gets Gen Z slang hilariously wrong.
Published on
19
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Badshah controversy
To be continued
Badshah controversy
Culture & Lifestyle
Music
Shaan's son quizzes him on Gen Z language
Shaan gets Gen Z slang hilariously wrong.
Publié le
19
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Badshah controversy
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