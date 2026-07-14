Shilpa Shinde: Between Stardom and Controversy
From becoming a household name as Angoori Bhabhi and winning Bigg Boss 11 to finding herself at the centre of one of television's most high-profile controversies, her journey has unfolded both on screen and in the headlines.
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Shilpa Shinde: Between Stardom and Controversy
From becoming a household name as Angoori Bhabhi and winning Bigg Boss 11 to finding herself at the centre of one of television's most high-profile controversies, her journey has unfolded both on screen and in the headlines.
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