Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

Shilpa Shinde: Between Stardom and Controversy

From becoming a household name as Angoori Bhabhi and winning Bigg Boss 11 to finding herself at the centre of one of television's most high-profile controversies, her journey has unfolded both on screen and in the headlines.
Published on
14
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Sunita Ahuja on Lock Upp Exit
Sunita Ahuja on Lock Upp Exit
To be continued
Sunita Ahuja on Lock Upp Exit
Sunita Ahuja on Lock Upp Exit
Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

Shilpa Shinde: Between Stardom and Controversy

From becoming a household name as Angoori Bhabhi and winning Bigg Boss 11 to finding herself at the centre of one of television's most high-profile controversies, her journey has unfolded both on screen and in the headlines.
Publié le
14
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Sunita Ahuja on Lock Upp Exit
À suivre
Sunita Ahuja on Lock Upp Exit

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