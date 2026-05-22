Absconding husband Samarth Sharma surrendered before court on 22 May

Absconding husband of Twisha Sharma, Samarth Singh, surrendered before a court on 22 May. This came days after the reward for information leading to his arrest was increased from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000. Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model and actor, was found hanging at her residence in Bhopal on 12 May. She had been married to lawyer Singh for just five months.