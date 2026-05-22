India
Justice

Absconding husband Samarth Sharma surrendered before court on 22 May

Absconding husband of Twisha Sharma, Samarth Singh, surrendered before a court on 22 May. This came days after the reward for information leading to his arrest was increased from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000. Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model and actor, was found hanging at her residence in Bhopal on 12 May. She had been married to lawyer Singh for just five months.
Published on
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
With garlands and firecrackers, a rape accused out on bail was welcomed in a heroic way in Uttar Pradesh.
With garlands and firecrackers, a rape accused out on bail was welcomed in a heroic way in Uttar Pradesh.
To be continued
With garlands and firecrackers, a rape accused out on bail was welcomed in a heroic way in Uttar Pradesh.
With garlands and firecrackers, a rape accused out on bail was welcomed in a heroic way in Uttar Pradesh.
India
Justice

Absconding husband Samarth Sharma surrendered before court on 22 May

Absconding husband of Twisha Sharma, Samarth Singh, surrendered before a court on 22 May. This came days after the reward for information leading to his arrest was increased from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000. Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model and actor, was found hanging at her residence in Bhopal on 12 May. She had been married to lawyer Singh for just five months.
Publié le
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
With garlands and firecrackers, a rape accused out on bail was welcomed in a heroic way in Uttar Pradesh.
À suivre
With garlands and firecrackers, a rape accused out on bail was welcomed in a heroic way in Uttar Pradesh.

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