India
Justice

Inside The Sathankulam Custodial Deaths Case | What Is A “Rarest of Rare” Case?

During the Covid-19 lockdown, a father and son were taken to a police station in Sathankulam. What followed was custodial torture that led to their deaths. Brut journalist Vaishnavi breaks down how it all began, what the CBI charges reveal, how the truth was covered up, and how those meant to protect turned into convicts.
Published on
16
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Despite being filmed, a man did not stop making obscene gestures at a woman on a train
Despite being filmed, a man did not stop making obscene gestures at a woman on a train
To be continued
Despite being filmed, a man did not stop making obscene gestures at a woman on a train
Despite being filmed, a man did not stop making obscene gestures at a woman on a train
India
Justice

Inside The Sathankulam Custodial Deaths Case | What Is A “Rarest of Rare” Case?

During the Covid-19 lockdown, a father and son were taken to a police station in Sathankulam. What followed was custodial torture that led to their deaths. Brut journalist Vaishnavi breaks down how it all began, what the CBI charges reveal, how the truth was covered up, and how those meant to protect turned into convicts.
Publié le
16
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Despite being filmed, a man did not stop making obscene gestures at a woman on a train
À suivre
Despite being filmed, a man did not stop making obscene gestures at a woman on a train

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