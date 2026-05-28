India
Justice

Meerut cop issues stern warning to gangster Salman’s family:

After receiving inputs about possible unrest in Meerut, city SP Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle visited a gangster’s house, warning his family that police will take action against miscreants without any hesitation.
Published on
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Outrage over Pune Porsche crash accused's father celebrating bail.
Outrage over Pune Porsche crash accused's father celebrating bail.
To be continued
Outrage over Pune Porsche crash accused's father celebrating bail.
Outrage over Pune Porsche crash accused's father celebrating bail.
India
Justice

Meerut cop issues stern warning to gangster Salman’s family:

After receiving inputs about possible unrest in Meerut, city SP Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle visited a gangster’s house, warning his family that police will take action against miscreants without any hesitation.
Publié le
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Outrage over Pune Porsche crash accused's father celebrating bail.
À suivre
Outrage over Pune Porsche crash accused's father celebrating bail.

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