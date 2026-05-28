Meerut cop issues stern warning to gangster Salman’s family:
After receiving inputs about possible unrest in Meerut, city SP Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle visited a gangster’s house, warning his family that police will take action against miscreants without any hesitation.
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Meerut cop issues stern warning to gangster Salman’s family:
After receiving inputs about possible unrest in Meerut, city SP Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle visited a gangster’s house, warning his family that police will take action against miscreants without any hesitation.
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With garlands and firecrackers, a rape accused out on bail was welcomed in a heroic way in Uttar Pradesh.
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