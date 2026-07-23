India
Justice

Protests erupt in Mumbai over demands for education reforms

Mumbai witnessed solidarity protests on July 22 as demonstrators gathered, raising concerns over alleged exam irregularities, demanding accountability, and drawing a strong police response.
Published on
23
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Genz Protest CJP
Genz Protest CJP
To be continued
Genz Protest CJP
Genz Protest CJP
India
Justice

Protests erupt in Mumbai over demands for education reforms

Mumbai witnessed solidarity protests on July 22 as demonstrators gathered, raising concerns over alleged exam irregularities, demanding accountability, and drawing a strong police response.
Publié le
23
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Genz Protest CJP
À suivre
Genz Protest CJP

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