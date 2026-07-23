Protests erupt in Mumbai over demands for education reforms
Mumbai witnessed solidarity protests on July 22 as demonstrators gathered, raising concerns over alleged exam irregularities, demanding accountability, and drawing a strong police response.
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Protests erupt in Mumbai over demands for education reforms
Mumbai witnessed solidarity protests on July 22 as demonstrators gathered, raising concerns over alleged exam irregularities, demanding accountability, and drawing a strong police response.
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