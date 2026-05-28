India
Justice

Outrage over Pune Porsche crash accused's father celebrating bail.

A viral video showed the family of the luxury car crash accused lavishly partying and dancing with cash garlands right after bail.
Published on
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Absconding husband Samarth Sharma surrendered before court on 22 May
Absconding husband Samarth Sharma surrendered before court on 22 May
To be continued
Absconding husband Samarth Sharma surrendered before court on 22 May
Absconding husband Samarth Sharma surrendered before court on 22 May
India
Justice

Outrage over Pune Porsche crash accused's father celebrating bail.

A viral video showed the family of the luxury car crash accused lavishly partying and dancing with cash garlands right after bail.
Publié le
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Absconding husband Samarth Sharma surrendered before court on 22 May
À suivre
Absconding husband Samarth Sharma surrendered before court on 22 May

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