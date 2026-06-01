Robbers arrested after stealing cyclist’s phone in Punjab
An early-morning cycling ride in Punjab spiralled into panic after robbers targeted and chased riders, before being arrested by police.
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Robbers arrested after stealing cyclist’s phone in Punjab
An early-morning cycling ride in Punjab spiralled into panic after robbers targeted and chased riders, before being arrested by police.
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With garlands and firecrackers, a rape accused out on bail was welcomed in a heroic way in Uttar Pradesh.
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