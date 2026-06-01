India
Justice

Robbers arrested after stealing cyclist’s phone in Punjab

An early-morning cycling ride in Punjab spiralled into panic after robbers targeted and chased riders, before being arrested by police.
Published on
01
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Nine months after Nikki Bhati case, familes settle dowry case
Nine months after Nikki Bhati case, familes settle dowry case
To be continued
Nine months after Nikki Bhati case, familes settle dowry case
Nine months after Nikki Bhati case, familes settle dowry case
India
Justice

Robbers arrested after stealing cyclist’s phone in Punjab

An early-morning cycling ride in Punjab spiralled into panic after robbers targeted and chased riders, before being arrested by police.
Publié le
01
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Nine months after Nikki Bhati case, familes settle dowry case
À suivre
Nine months after Nikki Bhati case, familes settle dowry case

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