India
Justice

What is the Insiya Hemani case?

Nearly a decade after Insiya Hemani was abducted from the Netherlands and brought to India, efforts to reunite her with her mother remain unsuccessful. Her identity has not been concealed despite being a minor because numerous viewers tagged us about the case and wanted her story to reach a wider audience.
Published on
09
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dancer slaps man update
Dancer slaps man update
To be continued
Dancer slaps man update
Dancer slaps man update
India
Justice

What is the Insiya Hemani case?

Nearly a decade after Insiya Hemani was abducted from the Netherlands and brought to India, efforts to reunite her with her mother remain unsuccessful. Her identity has not been concealed despite being a minor because numerous viewers tagged us about the case and wanted her story to reach a wider audience.
Publié le
09
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dancer slaps man update
À suivre
Dancer slaps man update

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