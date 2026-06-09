What is the Insiya Hemani case?
Nearly a decade after Insiya Hemani was abducted from the Netherlands and brought to India, efforts to reunite her with her mother remain unsuccessful. Her identity has not been concealed despite being a minor because numerous viewers tagged us about the case and wanted her story to reach a wider audience.
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What is the Insiya Hemani case?
Nearly a decade after Insiya Hemani was abducted from the Netherlands and brought to India, efforts to reunite her with her mother remain unsuccessful. Her identity has not been concealed despite being a minor because numerous viewers tagged us about the case and wanted her story to reach a wider audience.
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