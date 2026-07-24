India
Politics

After Parliament adjourned, Opposition MPs protested outside against the Modi government

Earlier, attacking PM Modi over his late-night video address, Kharge had tweeted “come to Parliament after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan”.
Published on
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…
To be continued
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…
India
Politics

After Parliament adjourned, Opposition MPs protested outside against the Modi government

Earlier, attacking PM Modi over his late-night video address, Kharge had tweeted “come to Parliament after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan”.
Publié le
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…
À suivre
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…

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