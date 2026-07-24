After Parliament adjourned, Opposition MPs protested outside against the Modi government
Earlier, attacking PM Modi over his late-night video address, Kharge had tweeted “come to Parliament after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan”.
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After Parliament adjourned, Opposition MPs protested outside against the Modi government
Earlier, attacking PM Modi over his late-night video address, Kharge had tweeted “come to Parliament after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan”.
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Sonam Wangchuk after facing "criticism" for ending his fast before the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
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