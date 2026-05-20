India
Politics

Brut speaks to the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party

This satirical political movement is taking the internet by storm. Founded by Abhijeet Dipke after the CJI’s remarks, the party instantly resonated with thousands of unemployed youth. It’s no longer just a joke. For many, it has evolved into a platform for venting real frustration.
Published on
20
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Norwegian journalist questions PM Modi during joint press briefing
Norwegian journalist questions PM Modi during joint press briefing
To be continued
Norwegian journalist questions PM Modi during joint press briefing
Norwegian journalist questions PM Modi during joint press briefing
India
Politics

Brut speaks to the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party

This satirical political movement is taking the internet by storm. Founded by Abhijeet Dipke after the CJI’s remarks, the party instantly resonated with thousands of unemployed youth. It’s no longer just a joke. For many, it has evolved into a platform for venting real frustration.
Publié le
20
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Norwegian journalist questions PM Modi during joint press briefing
À suivre
Norwegian journalist questions PM Modi during joint press briefing

On the same topic

norwegian-journalist-questions-pm-modi-during-joint-press-briefing
Norwegian journalist questions PM Modi during joint press briefing
amid-the-neet-paper-leak-row-vishal-dadlani-had-a-message-for-indian-voters
Amid the NEET paper leak row, Vishal Dadlani had a message for Indian voters.
vd-satheesan-to-take-oath-as-kerala-cm
VD Satheesan to take oath as Kerala CM
shashi-tharoor-vs-bjp-faceoff-over-delimitation-at-stanford-india-conference
Shashi Tharoor vs BJP faceoff over Delimitation at Stanford India conference
did-rahul-gandhi-s-2024-neet-warning-come-true
Did Rahul Gandhi's 2024 NEET Warning Come True?
bjp-leader-claims-his-video-was-digitally-manipulated-using-ai
BJP Leader claims his video was digitally manipulated using AI

To learn more

No items found.