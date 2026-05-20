Brut speaks to the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party
This satirical political movement is taking the internet by storm. Founded by Abhijeet Dipke after the CJI’s remarks, the party instantly resonated with thousands of unemployed youth. It’s no longer just a joke. For many, it has evolved into a platform for venting real frustration.
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Brut speaks to the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party
This satirical political movement is taking the internet by storm. Founded by Abhijeet Dipke after the CJI’s remarks, the party instantly resonated with thousands of unemployed youth. It’s no longer just a joke. For many, it has evolved into a platform for venting real frustration.
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