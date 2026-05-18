2026-05-18 11:02
India
Politics
VD Satheesan to take oath as Kerala CM
Kerala got a new CM! Here’s why VD Satheesan’s win is historic.
Published on
18
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Shashi Tharoor vs BJP faceoff over Delimitation at Stanford India conference
To be continued
Shashi Tharoor vs BJP faceoff over Delimitation at Stanford India conference
India
Politics
VD Satheesan to take oath as Kerala CM
Kerala got a new CM! Here’s why VD Satheesan’s win is historic.
Publié le
18
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Shashi Tharoor vs BJP faceoff over Delimitation at Stanford India conference
À suivre
Shashi Tharoor vs BJP faceoff over Delimitation at Stanford India conference
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