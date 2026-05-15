India
Politics

Shashi Tharoor vs BJP faceoff over Delimitation at Stanford India conference

Speaking at the Stanford India Conference 2026 in California, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended the opposition's move to oppose the Delimitation Bill. BJP leader Tejasvi Surya countered Tharoor, arguing that delimitation was a necessary exercise to ensure more accountability from elected leaders.
Published on
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Did Rahul Gandhi's 2024 NEET Warning Come True?
Did Rahul Gandhi's 2024 NEET Warning Come True?
To be continued
Did Rahul Gandhi's 2024 NEET Warning Come True?
Did Rahul Gandhi's 2024 NEET Warning Come True?
India
Politics

Shashi Tharoor vs BJP faceoff over Delimitation at Stanford India conference

Speaking at the Stanford India Conference 2026 in California, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended the opposition's move to oppose the Delimitation Bill. BJP leader Tejasvi Surya countered Tharoor, arguing that delimitation was a necessary exercise to ensure more accountability from elected leaders.
Publié le
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Did Rahul Gandhi's 2024 NEET Warning Come True?
À suivre
Did Rahul Gandhi's 2024 NEET Warning Come True?

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