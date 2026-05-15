Shashi Tharoor vs BJP faceoff over Delimitation at Stanford India conference
Speaking at the Stanford India Conference 2026 in California, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended the opposition's move to oppose the Delimitation Bill. BJP leader Tejasvi Surya countered Tharoor, arguing that delimitation was a necessary exercise to ensure more accountability from elected leaders.
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Shashi Tharoor vs BJP faceoff over Delimitation at Stanford India conference
Speaking at the Stanford India Conference 2026 in California, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended the opposition's move to oppose the Delimitation Bill. BJP leader Tejasvi Surya countered Tharoor, arguing that delimitation was a necessary exercise to ensure more accountability from elected leaders.
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