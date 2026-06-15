India
Politics

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur

Amid their call for a nationwide protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over competitive exam irregularities, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was slapped during one of such protests in Jaipur. Visuals from the scene showed a man approaching Dipke before striking him, briefly disrupting the event. The protest had already run into hurdles after Jaipur Police initially denied permission, citing law-and-order concerns. Following objections from the organisers, permission was later granted for the gathering at Shaheed Smarak, but with conditions including a cap of 800 participants and restrictions on rallies and processions. The Jaipur protest was part of CJP's broader campaign over examination-related issues, including allegations surrounding NEET and other competitive exams. Responding to the incident, Dipke urged others not to be distracted by it, adding that they will not be silenced while holding firm on their demand of the Education Minister’s resignation.
Published on
15
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Aviation Minister on Air India crash
Aviation Minister on Air India crash
To be continued
Aviation Minister on Air India crash
Aviation Minister on Air India crash
India
Politics

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur

Amid their call for a nationwide protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over competitive exam irregularities, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was slapped during one of such protests in Jaipur. Visuals from the scene showed a man approaching Dipke before striking him, briefly disrupting the event. The protest had already run into hurdles after Jaipur Police initially denied permission, citing law-and-order concerns. Following objections from the organisers, permission was later granted for the gathering at Shaheed Smarak, but with conditions including a cap of 800 participants and restrictions on rallies and processions. The Jaipur protest was part of CJP's broader campaign over examination-related issues, including allegations surrounding NEET and other competitive exams. Responding to the incident, Dipke urged others not to be distracted by it, adding that they will not be silenced while holding firm on their demand of the Education Minister’s resignation.
Publié le
15
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Aviation Minister on Air India crash
À suivre
Aviation Minister on Air India crash

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