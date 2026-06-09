India
Politics

From meme page to Jantar Mantar: CJP's first protest demands Education Minister’s resignation

After gaining an enormous following on social media, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is officially transitioning into an on-ground movement. While its spokespersons frame the CJP as an organic, youth-driven uprising, seasoned politicians are quickly dismissing it as a manufactured social media campaign. In fact, Union Minister Giriraj Singh went so far as to brand the group as India’s new "tukde-tukde gang." This video shows how the political establishment is reacting to this new digital "movement". #cockroachjantaparty #indiayouth #protest
Published on
09
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
BJP posts AI video to showcase development in Patna
BJP posts AI video to showcase development in Patna
To be continued
BJP posts AI video to showcase development in Patna
BJP posts AI video to showcase development in Patna
India
Politics

From meme page to Jantar Mantar: CJP's first protest demands Education Minister’s resignation

After gaining an enormous following on social media, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is officially transitioning into an on-ground movement. While its spokespersons frame the CJP as an organic, youth-driven uprising, seasoned politicians are quickly dismissing it as a manufactured social media campaign. In fact, Union Minister Giriraj Singh went so far as to brand the group as India’s new "tukde-tukde gang." This video shows how the political establishment is reacting to this new digital "movement". #cockroachjantaparty #indiayouth #protest
Publié le
09
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
BJP posts AI video to showcase development in Patna
À suivre
BJP posts AI video to showcase development in Patna

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