From meme page to Jantar Mantar: CJP's first protest demands Education Minister’s resignation

After gaining an enormous following on social media, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is officially transitioning into an on-ground movement. While its spokespersons frame the CJP as an organic, youth-driven uprising, seasoned politicians are quickly dismissing it as a manufactured social media campaign. In fact, Union Minister Giriraj Singh went so far as to brand the group as India’s new "tukde-tukde gang." This video shows how the political establishment is reacting to this new digital "movement". #cockroachjantaparty #indiayouth #protest