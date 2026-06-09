What Donald Trump said on wars

During an interview on NBC News’ Meet the Press this weekend, US President Donald Trump said he had never “guaranteed” that he would avoid starting new wars if elected president. The remark has reignited scrutiny of Trump's campaign rhetoric, as he repeatedly dismissed warnings that his return to the White House could trigger new conflicts. Throughout the 2024 campaign, Trump positioned himself as a leader who would end wars rather than start them, a message he also echoed during his election night victory speech. His latest comments have now drawn attention to those earlier pledges.