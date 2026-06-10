Education Minister Responded to NEET Concerns After Cockroach Janta Party Protest

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed concerns about the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and preparations for the re-examination during a visit to the National Testing Agency (NTA) office on 9 June 2026. NEET-UG is India's national entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses. The 2026 exam was cancelled in May after authorities confirmed a paper leak, affecting nearly 23 lakh students across the country. With the re-examination scheduled for 21 June, students and parents continued to raise concerns about the integrity of the process and the uncertainty caused by the cancellation. Just days earlier, on 6 June, 2026, the Cockroach Janta Party had also organised a protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over the paper leak and mismanagement. This was the first time he had spoken officially to the press after calls for his resignation were made.