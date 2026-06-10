India
Politics

Education Minister Responded to NEET Concerns After Cockroach Janta Party Protest

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed concerns about the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and preparations for the re-examination during a visit to the National Testing Agency (NTA) office on 9 June 2026. NEET-UG is India's national entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses. The 2026 exam was cancelled in May after authorities confirmed a paper leak, affecting nearly 23 lakh students across the country. With the re-examination scheduled for 21 June, students and parents continued to raise concerns about the integrity of the process and the uncertainty caused by the cancellation. Just days earlier, on 6 June, 2026, the Cockroach Janta Party had also organised a protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over the paper leak and mismanagement. This was the first time he had spoken officially to the press after calls for his resignation were made.
Published on
10
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
What Donald Trump said on wars
What Donald Trump said on wars
To be continued
What Donald Trump said on wars
What Donald Trump said on wars
India
Politics

Education Minister Responded to NEET Concerns After Cockroach Janta Party Protest

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed concerns about the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and preparations for the re-examination during a visit to the National Testing Agency (NTA) office on 9 June 2026. NEET-UG is India's national entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses. The 2026 exam was cancelled in May after authorities confirmed a paper leak, affecting nearly 23 lakh students across the country. With the re-examination scheduled for 21 June, students and parents continued to raise concerns about the integrity of the process and the uncertainty caused by the cancellation. Just days earlier, on 6 June, 2026, the Cockroach Janta Party had also organised a protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over the paper leak and mismanagement. This was the first time he had spoken officially to the press after calls for his resignation were made.
Publié le
10
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
What Donald Trump said on wars
À suivre
What Donald Trump said on wars

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