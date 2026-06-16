India
Politics

Who slapped Cockroach Janta Party's leader Abhijeet Dipke in Jaipur?

Calling on supporters not to be distracted by the slapping incident, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue even as the man accused of assaulting him was detained by police.
Published on
16
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur
To be continued
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur
India
Politics

Who slapped Cockroach Janta Party's leader Abhijeet Dipke in Jaipur?

Calling on supporters not to be distracted by the slapping incident, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue even as the man accused of assaulting him was detained by police.
Publié le
16
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur
À suivre
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur

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