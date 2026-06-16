Who slapped Cockroach Janta Party's leader Abhijeet Dipke in Jaipur?
Calling on supporters not to be distracted by the slapping incident, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue even as the man accused of assaulting him was detained by police.
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Who slapped Cockroach Janta Party's leader Abhijeet Dipke in Jaipur?
Calling on supporters not to be distracted by the slapping incident, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue even as the man accused of assaulting him was detained by police.
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