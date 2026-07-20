No traditional media has covered this: Mahua Moitra's Cockroach Janta Party protest experience

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said, "The revolution has started," referring to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. She said she visited the protest site on 20 July when demonstrators had planned to march to the Parliament, but the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force stopped them.