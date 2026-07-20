India
Politics

No traditional media has covered this: Mahua Moitra's Cockroach Janta Party protest experience

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said, "The revolution has started," referring to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. She said she visited the protest site on 20 July when demonstrators had planned to march to the Parliament, but the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force stopped them.
Published on
20
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
To be continued
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
India
Politics

No traditional media has covered this: Mahua Moitra's Cockroach Janta Party protest experience

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said, "The revolution has started," referring to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. She said she visited the protest site on 20 July when demonstrators had planned to march to the Parliament, but the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force stopped them.
Publié le
20
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
À suivre
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz

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