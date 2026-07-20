No traditional media has covered this: Mahua Moitra's Cockroach Janta Party protest experience
Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said, "The revolution has started," referring to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. She said she visited the protest site on 20 July when demonstrators had planned to march to the Parliament, but the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force stopped them.
/
/
No traditional media has covered this: Mahua Moitra's Cockroach Janta Party protest experience
Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said, "The revolution has started," referring to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. She said she visited the protest site on 20 July when demonstrators had planned to march to the Parliament, but the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force stopped them.
/
/
Videos of lathicharge by the Delhi police emerged after cops said the Jantar Mantar protest was being handled “professionally.”
To learn more
No items found.