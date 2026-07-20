India
Politics

The Parliament couldn't clock in due to the CJP protest

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned multiple times on the Monsoon Session’s first day as the Centre and Opposition couldn’t reach a middle ground.
Published on
20
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
To be continued
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
The first day of the Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 saw repeated disruptions as the government and Opposition clashed over the NEET paper leak controversy and student suicides. The Lok Sabha was adjourned seven times, while the Rajya Sabha witnessed six adjournments as Opposition leaders demanded discussions on the issues. The ruling side criticised the protests and disruptions, calling for a smoother functioning of Parliament. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar also drew attention. The protest, held nearly two kilometres away from Parliament, focused on demands for accountability over the NEET exam controversy and action against those responsible. With the Monsoon Session underway, the confrontation between the Centre and Opposition over student-related issues is expected to continue.
India
Politics

The Parliament couldn't clock in due to the CJP protest

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned multiple times on the Monsoon Session’s first day as the Centre and Opposition couldn’t reach a middle ground.
Publié le
20
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
À suivre
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
The first day of the Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 saw repeated disruptions as the government and Opposition clashed over the NEET paper leak controversy and student suicides. The Lok Sabha was adjourned seven times, while the Rajya Sabha witnessed six adjournments as Opposition leaders demanded discussions on the issues. The ruling side criticised the protests and disruptions, calling for a smoother functioning of Parliament. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar also drew attention. The protest, held nearly two kilometres away from Parliament, focused on demands for accountability over the NEET exam controversy and action against those responsible. With the Monsoon Session underway, the confrontation between the Centre and Opposition over student-related issues is expected to continue.

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