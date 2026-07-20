The first day of the Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 saw repeated disruptions as the government and Opposition clashed over the NEET paper leak controversy and student suicides. The Lok Sabha was adjourned seven times, while the Rajya Sabha witnessed six adjournments as Opposition leaders demanded discussions on the issues. The ruling side criticised the protests and disruptions, calling for a smoother functioning of Parliament. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar also drew attention. The protest, held nearly two kilometres away from Parliament, focused on demands for accountability over the NEET exam controversy and action against those responsible. With the Monsoon Session underway, the confrontation between the Centre and Opposition over student-related issues is expected to continue.