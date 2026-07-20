Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the start of the Parliament Monsoon Session on 20 July. While praising Indian space startup Skyroot Aerospace for its successful rocket launch, PM Modi highlighted that the company’s team had an average age of 28 years. “The average age of their entire team is only 28 years,” Modi said, adding, “I am not talking about a 56-year-old young man.” Although he did not name Rahul Gandhi, the remark was widely seen as a reference to the Congress leader, who is 56 years old. Meanwhile, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met BJP president JP Nadda and submitted a three-point demand list, including Sonam Wangchuk’s release, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, and ₹1 crore compensation for victim families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to make a reference to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the start of the Parliament Monsoon Session on 20 July. While praising Indian space startup Skyroot Aerospace for its successful rocket launch, PM Modi highlighted that the company's team had an average age of 28 years. "The average age of their entire team is only 28 years," Modi said, adding, "I am not talking about a 56-year-old young man." Although he did not mention Rahul Gandhi by name, the remark was widely interpreted as a reference to the Congress leader, who is 56 years old. Meanwhile, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met BJP president JP Nadda and submitted a three-point charter of demands. The demands included Sonam Wangchuk's release, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and Rs. 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over examination-related issues.