India
Politics

Videos of lathicharge by the Delhi police emerged after cops said the Jantar Mantar protest was being handled “professionally.”

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and activist Sonam Wangchuk had called for a "Chalo Sansad" march demanding education reforms and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Published on
20
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
To be continued
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
India
Politics

Videos of lathicharge by the Delhi police emerged after cops said the Jantar Mantar protest was being handled “professionally.”

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and activist Sonam Wangchuk had called for a "Chalo Sansad" march demanding education reforms and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Publié le
20
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz
À suivre
PM Modi’s “56-Year-Old Young Man” Remark Sparks Political Buzz

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