Videos of lathicharge by the Delhi police emerged after cops said the Jantar Mantar protest was being handled “professionally.”
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and activist Sonam Wangchuk had called for a "Chalo Sansad" march demanding education reforms and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
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Videos of lathicharge by the Delhi police emerged after cops said the Jantar Mantar protest was being handled “professionally.”
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and activist Sonam Wangchuk had called for a "Chalo Sansad" march demanding education reforms and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
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